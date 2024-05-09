Court dismisses suit challenging FG on N23tn Ways and Means Loan | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit seeking to restrain the Federal Government (FG) from securitising the sum of N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Loan support it got from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, held that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the case.

Justice Omotosho further held that where the plaintiffs had the locus standi to file the suit, they had failed to prove the same.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs; Justin Edim and Akinfewa Akinwunmi, had sued President Bola Tinubu, Federal Government of Nigeria, CBN and Ministry of Finance as 1st to 4th defendants.

Others in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1286/2023, are Debt Management Office (DMO), National Assembly and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as 5th to 7th defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs, through their counsel, Victor Opatola, had said…