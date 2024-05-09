Bayelsa ex-lawmaker petitions EFCC to probe NCDMB’s investments

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honorable Israel Sunny-Goli, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe multi-million naira investments made by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Sunny-Goli, who represented the Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency in the 9th Assembly, stated that he is calling for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution regarding the disbursement of funds for the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Limited, the Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, as well as the Brass Petroleum Product Terminal Limited.

The former lawmaker noted that all the projects are situated…