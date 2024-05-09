Kentucky woman goes on shooting rampage, kills husband, sister before dying in shootout with brother





A Kentucky woman went on a wild shooting rampage, killing her husband and her own sister before she was killed by her brother in a shootout, police said.

Angela Gosser, 56, is accused of driving to her brother’s house on Friday, May 3 in Jamestown with a gun and forcing her way into the home.

Gosser

Her brother, Darryl Wilson, 58, was home at the time, and according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police, he had a gun too.

Police said the two siblings got into a shootout that ended with Gosser dead.

Wilson was injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the extent of Gosser’s crime spree only became apparent when authorities were called to her sister, Jennifer Wilson’s, home for a welfare check.

Jennifer Wilson’s family said they weren’t able to get in touch with her and were concerned for her safety, according to the press release.

When authorities arrived at the home in Russell…