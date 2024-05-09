Discordant tunes over cash reward for — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The World Athletics’ decision to reward each gold medallist at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games with $50,000 has generated mixed reactions from the sporting world. GOWON AKPODONOR writes that while the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and some stakeholders are opposed to the move, others believe that it would bring out the best in athletes.

When innovation meets time-tested tradition, what gives? What impact would the recent World Athletics’ decision to reward every gold medal at the Paris Olympics Games with $50,000 have on the amateur status of the Games?

These posers and many others perhaps prompted stakeholders in world sports to rise up against what they believe will bastardise their sector and lead many to adopt unsavoury means to win gold medals at the world’s biggest sporting extravaganza.

World Athletics (WA) the international athletics ruling body’s recent announcement that it would…