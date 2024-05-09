Abuja school closes for one week over death of four-year-old





•Explains how child died

•Reps to probe death

By Joseph Erunke & Gift ChapiOdekina

The Brickhall School, Abuja, yesterday announced that it has decided to mourn the memory of its late four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, by shutting down for one week.

It also explained the circumstances surrounding the death of the pupil on April 24, 2024.

There have been controversies trailing the death of the school boy, as the parents have since been protesting the death of their beloved son, alleging cover-up and calling for justice.

Authorities are already investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the school pupil including the House of Representatives, which has resolved to probe the circumstances surrounding the death.

In its first official response since the ugly development, Brickhall explained that Master Miguel Ovoke, died after he choked on a piece of meat in the home-packaged meal he ate during school hours.

The school…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper