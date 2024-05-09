Lagooz Schools students shine in 2024 African Maths Olympiad contest – Tribune Online

Two students from Lagooz Schools in Lagos, Demilade Kadiri and Chetachi Mbalu, won gold and bronze medals, respectively, in this year’s Africa Mathematics Olympiad competition held recently.

Demilade, a JSS student, emerged as the overall best in Lagos State and third best nationwide, scoring 95 per cent, while Chetachi, who is in SS2 class and scored 80 per cent, won third place nationally.

There are no fewer than 112 schools from across the country, including the Federal Government Academy, Niger State; International School, Ibadan; Maryland Schools, Akwa Ibom; St. Patrick College, Delta; Christ High School Abuja; Incubators Academy, Kaduna; and Ferscoat Academy, Lagos, and so…