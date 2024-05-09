Gunmen abduct 13 as kidnapping returns in FCT — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

.Reps decry decade-long kidnapping

Hours after dozens of patrol motorcycles were deployed to the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), suspected gunmen reportedly invaded Piko, a remote community in Bwari Area Council of Abuja, and kidnapped 13 people in a deadly operation that lasted over an hour.

The Guardian learnt that the attack occurred on Sunday, May 5 about 11pm, without any challenge from security agencies or the vigilante group.

According to sources, the village head, John Jatau, confirmed that 10 residents were kidnapped from his domain, including four nomadic Fulani herdsmen. But one of the herdsmen escaped.

“The kidnappers demanded N900 million ransom, and the community is still reeling from the shock,” a source revealed.

Those kidnapped include Nuhu Anyiwoyi, Emmanuel Nuhu, Danjuma Ali, Parisa Numa, Ezekiel Jatau, Shekwosa Ezekiel, Roseline Samuel, Salome Jacob, Abyelo Ezra and Ezra…