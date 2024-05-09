UK ’s new devt plan targets over one million Nigerians for digital skills in three years





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The United Kingdom, UK has announced that its White Paper on International Development, tagged Digital Development Strategy, DDS is focused on providing digital skills to over one million Nigerian beneficiaries in the next two to three years, even as it will actively play huge roles in the development of the Nigerian digital transformation agenda.

This is besides the millions of Nigerians, including women and girls and People With Disabilities, PWDs the Kingdom has already benefitted through various Digital Skills Projects.

Announcing the plan at the residence of the Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos during a workshop with technology journalists, UK High Commission, through its different Heads of department said Nigeria is its prime market and having spent 80 years in Nigeria, it would be a disservice if it does not transfer to Nigeria the technologies that made it number one in Europe and third in the world in technological…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper