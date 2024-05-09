Nigerian Army inaugurates panel for 2024 promotion examination

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA),Minna,Niger State, Major General Kevin Aligbe, inaugurated the Examination Panel for the 2024 Captain to Major Written Promotion Examination (CMWPE) on Sunday, May 5th, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Muhammadu Buhari Auditorium, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin City, Edo State, with fifty-five members of the Examination Panel being inaugurated.

Major General Aligbe, also serving as the Examination President, urged the 55 (fifty-five) panelists to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their responsibilities.

He emphasised that their nomination was based on their high…