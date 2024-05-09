Inflation, major determinant of living wage negotiation, says NLC  — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘We are open to negotiation’

• NLC, TUC to converge at organ level on alleged threats

• N615,000 not sufficient to make workers comfortable

• Labour Party turned to money-making platform

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said fuel subsidy removal accounts for much of the new minimum wage demand, raising what labour would have considered a fair demand by as much as 200 per cent.

According to him, inflation would be a major determinant in the ongoing negotiation for a living wage, adding that the present minimum wage has remained insufficient due to the rising cost of goods and services.

The NLC President said this, yesterday when he led the Congress’ leadership on a courtesy call to the Rutam House, The Guardian, for mutual collaboration and pursuit of workers’ interests nationwide.

Ajaero added that the proposed N615,000 wage could be undermined by the spiralling…