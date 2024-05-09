PPDC pledges to ease overcrowding in correctional facilities nationwide

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has reiterated its commitment to decongest correctional centers across the country in order to reduce pretrial detention.

Mr Jubril Shittu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the center, said this during the ‘Access to Justice Pro Bono Conference 2024’ held on Wednesday in Abuja, this goal.

Shittu highlighted that the purpose of the pro bono conference was to discuss strategies for alleviating congestion in correctional centers.

“So many issues that have to do with inmates languishing in detention has been raised, justice delayed is justice denied.

“When you have over 76,000 people in the custodial facilities across the country, and of which 70 per cent of these inmates are awaiting trial, it shows how effective the justice system needs to be.

“So what we are here to do really is to contribute in our own way, working together with the various law clinics, with the probono lawyers, with the Nigerian…