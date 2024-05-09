FG Pledges To Complete Abuja-Kano Highway In One Year





Minister of works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi, has declared the commitment of the federal government to complete the Abuja-Kaduna-Katsina-Kano Federal Highway within a record time.

He stated this when he received the Governor of Kaduna State Uba Sani in his office in Abuja yesterday.

Umahi in a statement by his special adviser on media, Orji Uchenna Orji, said he had the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to present a programme that could see to the completion of the project within the next one year.

He assured the governor that the project, which was inherited from the past administration, would be started in three sections as soon as possible.

Umahi said, “We are going to have the first section of 38 kilometres by 2, (which is 76 kilometres,) done by Dangote Group of Companies on tax credit and it’s going to use concrete to do it.

“We will allow the next 82 kilometres for Julius Berger to handle. And then the last 20 kilometres by 2, (which is 40 kilometres) for BUA to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper