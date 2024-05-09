Kris Jenner reveals she has a tumor (video)





Kris Jenner is opening up about a health scare.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch disclosed that she has a tumour in The Kardashians season five trailer, released May 8.

The trailer shows her sharing her recent medical appointment results with her daughters.

“I had my scan,” an emotional Kris explains, with boyfriend Corey Gamble at her side. “They found a cyst and like a little tumour.”

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal any further information, such as where the tumour is or whether it’s malignant, the clip shows family members’ reactions.

Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking sombre, across from Kris, and a subsequent scene shows Kendall providing a comforting hug to Kylie as the beauty mogul breaks down in tears.

See below.