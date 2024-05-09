LG chairmen dares Fubara, vows to remain in office after tenure — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The political crisis rocking Rivers State appears not to be ending anytime soon as the incumbent chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state, have vowed not to vacate office after the expiration of their tenure on June 17, 2024.

The State Chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON) legal adviser and chairman of Andoni local government area, Erastus Awortu, made the declaration while fielding questions from newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Awortu stated that the decision of the council to remain in office after June 17, 2024, was based on the recent decision of the State House of Assembly, backed by the amended local government law, to extend their tenure by six months.

He said: “Yes, we got elected in 2021, our tenure is to expire in June. By now local government election ought to have been conducted and concluded waiting for the swearing-in of those that are victorious. But, the House of Assembly has…