Osun East Senatorial constituents get 1,800 bags of palliative rice – Tribune Online

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi has distributed another batch of the palliative rice totaling 1800 to his constituents.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had given bags of rice to the members of the National Assembly for distribution to their constituents as part of measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on them.

Speaking at the event where the food item was shared to the beneficiaries, Fadahunsi, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Ayo Awodirepo, commended President Bola Tinubu for his action towards mitigating the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

According…