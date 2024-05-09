Senate passes bill to increase salaries of CJN, other justices | The Guardian Nigeria News

A bill that seeks to increase the salaries and allowances of judicial officers passed through second reading at the Senate on Thursday, 9 May, 2024.

The bill was sponsored by the deputy majority leader of the Senate Senator Ashiru Yisa.

On March 20, the House of Representatives passed the bill which provides a monthly package of N5.39 million for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Also, the executive bill provides a total package of N4.21 million for Supreme Court Justices.

While the president of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4.48 million.

Justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a monthly package of N3.73 million, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal are to earn a monthly package of N3.53 million.

Also, the N3.53 million is to be earned by the President of Customary…