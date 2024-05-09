Senate propose death sentence for manufacturers of hard drugs — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill which upgraded the maximum sentence of life imprisonment to the death penalty amidst controversy over the voice votes.

The legislation titled the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (Amendment Bill) 2024 had passed a third reading at the Senate on Thursday.

The Bill sought to review penalties provision, update the list of dangerous drugs, strengthen the operations of the NDLEA, and empower the NDLEA to establish laboratories.

Section 11 of the current act which prescribes that any person who, without lawful authority; Imports, manufactures, produces, processes, plants or grows the drugs popularly known as cocaine, LSD, heroin or any other similar drugs shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for life was amended to reflect a stiffer death penalty.

The bill was passed after the Senate considered the Report of the Committee on Judiciary, …