Collaboration, critical to mitigating ECOWAS bloc’s security challenges —Ochogwu

By Mark Longyen

Dr Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), says stakeholders’ collaboration, partnerships and networking, is crucial towards mitigating the prevailing violent extremism and terrorism in West Africa.

Ochogwu stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a women and youth training program organised by Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Accra, on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said all stakeholders must work collaboratively in partnership with institutions like ECOWAS and community-based organisations, while networking at the national and sub-national levels, to curb violent extremism and terrorism.

According to him, this is why the IPCR, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs parastatal, is partnering KAIPTC in the training program, while also collaborating with security agencies, the media and civil society.

“There is what we call collaboration, partnership and networking. The Kofi…