FCTA Shuts School, Hotel, Others Over Tax Evasion  





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has sealed Regency Hotels, a school and three business premises in the capital city for tax evasion.

The FCT-IRS’ Acting Director, Legal Services, Mr Festus Tsavsar, who led the enforcement team, explained that the closures were backed by an order of a court obtained by the IRS.

The closed school and businesses premises are Gratias International School, Rural and Urban Homes Ltd, Trevari International Company and Phenomenon International Company.

Tsavsar explained that the hotel and business premises contravene FCT tax laws by refusing to file their annual returns, despite issuing several notices, including court summons.

He said that they had to execute the orders directing the FCT-IRS to seal off the premises of defaulting taxpayers that were brought before it.

“We have been able to effectively comply with the court order by sealing off the premises as directed. We went…





Source: Leadership Newspaper