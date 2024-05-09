Tinubu appoints Ogun-Osun River Basin MD | The Guardian Nigeria News

6 hours ago
The Nigerian Army (NA) has denied claims by the Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) that it is attempting to illegally seize a property in Enugu. CRRAN, a civil rights group, alleged that the 82 Division of the NA threatened to take over a property located at Plot 30, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, which includes…
7 hours ago
A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N100m bail each to a former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and his daughter, Fatima. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Sirika, Fatima, and son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma of fraud amounting to N2.7 billion, as stated in the six-count amended charge presented to them.…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper