Bayelsa govt plans to re-engage Julius Berger, earmarks roads for construction

Bayelsa State Government says it has secured a meeting with a construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, to finalise the completion of the dual carriage road linking Opolo Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area to Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area to ease transportation of goods and services between Yenagoa metropolis and neighbouring communities.

Speaking to members of the Federated Correspondents Chapel (FCC) at the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the Commissioner, Surv. Moses Teibowei, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Johnson Dagana, said the government has also concluded plans to commence the construction of the Gloryland Drive…