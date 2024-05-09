Tristan Tate’s Financial Transactions Under Investigation By Police — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tristan Tate, a social media influencer and sibling of the controversial figure Andrew Tate, is under the public eye following the leak of documents exposing his financial dealings with Paxum Bank, a Caribbean-based financial institution.

These documents, recently obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), detail transactions from Tristan Tate’s Paxum Bank account spanning from 2017 to 2024.

MFCXY Inc. made approximately $2.6 million in payments into his account for “services rendered.” This company hosts adult webcam services, along with other adult content platforms like OnlyFans. Although these payments were designated for “services provided,” the precise nature of these services remains unclear.

Additionally, the records outline 183 wire transfers from Tristan Tate’s Paxum account to various bank…