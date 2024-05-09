Lekki residents mourn Mbelu, VGC chair

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lekki residents and stakeholders have paid tributes to the late Chairman, Victoria Garden City Property Owners Residents Association (VGCPORA), Mr Gihan Mbelu.

They described him as a community developer, an environmental sustainability enthusiast, a visionary leader with deep passion and commitment of youth development and community advancement.

They spoke during a night of tributes organised for him on Tuesday in Lagos, following his shocking demise on April 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbelu, until his passing, was not only the Chairman, VGCPORA, but was vice president, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA).

Mbelu, aged 42, was reportedly found dead in his car within the community after purchasing water and soft drinks.

His corpse has since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Noheem Adams, Majority Leader representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1, described the late Mbelu as the driving force that brought…