10 Years After, Joselu’s Late Goals Send Real Madrid To 6th Champions League Final





Joselu scored twice in the final minutes to help Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to reach their sixth Champions League final in 10 years with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern looked to be heading to the final when Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin after England captain Harry Kane had found him with a superb pass.

But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had been excellent up until then, fumbled Vinicius Jr’s effort.

There was even more drama to come two minutes later when Joselu swept home from six yards out from Antonio Rudiger’s square pass.

The goal had originally been given as offside only for a video assistant referee (VAR) decision to show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid, 14-time European champions, will face Dortmund on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper