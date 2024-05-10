Burna Boy Set To Headline ‘KALORAMA’ Festival In Portugal — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez
10 May 2024 |
11:54 am
Nigerian singer Burna Boy will headline the Kalorama festival in Lisbon, Portugal. The festival is scheduled to take place from August 29th to the 31st.
The Kalorama festival usually welcomes attendees ranging from over 90,000 people from across the world. He confirmed the news after retweeting the announcement from his stats “X”…
Source: Guardian Newspaper