Speaker Abbas mourns Rep member, Dogonyaro’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro.

Dogonyaro died on Friday, May 10 in Abuja at the age of 46 after a brief illness.

The Speaker, who said Dogonyaro would be sorely missed, noted the late lawmaker’s invaluable contributions to nation-building during the brief period he served in the House.

Describing Dogonyaro as someone who gave a good account of himself in terms of providing good representation to his people, Speaker Abbas said his constituents, the people of Jigawa State and indeed the House have lost one of…