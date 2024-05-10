Court dismisses 13-year malicious prosecution case against NCC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After 13 years of litigation, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed a case of alleged malicious prosecution filed against the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC)

The case was filed by a movie producer, Mr Charles Ayika, who alleged that NCC maliciously prosecuted him for offences he did not commit.

Specifically, he said the commission maliciously prosecuted him for a purported obstruction of its officer in the course of carrying out his official duties and unlawful possession of Federal Government documents.

Ayiga who filed the case after he had been discharged and acquitted of the charges brought against him by NCC, sought N200 million general damages for being subjected to the rigours of criminal trial, for over three years, without reasonable justification.

The plaintiff also sought another N300 million, damages for the loss he claimed he had suffered from his business as a result of the malicious…