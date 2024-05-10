I’ve been rewarding UNN’s best-graduating students since 2014 — Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, says he has been rewarding the best graduating students from the University of Nigeria (UNN) since 2014 through Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday morning, while congratulating the benefiting students for the 52nd convocation ceremony of the university.

Kalu noted that education remains the best legacy for all, stating, “In 2014 at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation instituted three categories of awards for the best-graduating students. This action was solely to encourage academic performance and seriousness among the students.

ALSO READ: Kalu…