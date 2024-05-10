Police arrest two men who kidnapped and killed six year old boy while demanding N10m ransom from his father





Men of the Adamawa state police command have arrested two men for allegedly abducting a six-year-old boy identified as Eboka Edwin, and demanding N10 million ransom from his father after murdering him.

The father of the deceased, Edwin Eze, a resident of Tudun Wada in Ganye LGA, had on May 8, visited the police station to report that on the same date at about 1am, suspected kidnappers invaded his house situated at Tudun Wada village, Ganye LGA and abducted his six-year-old son to an unknown destination. He told the police that the kidnappers later contacted him via phone and demanded Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) as ransom. The distraught father also mentioned that the suspects demanded and received N152 000 from him for the victim’s feeding fee.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on the strength of the report, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, raised detectives led by SP Mohammed Yahaya Nuhu, Divisional…