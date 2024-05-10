Ganduje Links Crises In North To Climate Change, Illiteracy





National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has identified climate change which forced the migration of herders to other parts of Nigeria and mass illiteracy among the Fulani community as the main causes of instability in the North.

Ganduje stated this at a Fulfulde Poetry Competition organised by Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto held at the institution’s auditorium.

He said the relationship between farmers and herders used to be symbiotic before.

On his part, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State said, the state government is investing heavily in intelligence gathering and information sharing to enhance the prevention of security breaches.

He said security apparatuses were also being strengthened through the provision of tools and training and the state government, empowering the community to actively participate in securing the neighbourhood.

Aliyu, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, said the government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper