Macroeconomic stability: IMF recommends determined implementation of government’s policy in Nigeria

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) says determined and well-sequenced implementation of government’s policy intentions would pave the way for faster, more inclusive, resilient growth in Nigeria.

The IMF said this in a statement at the conclusion of its Executive Board’s 2024 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, a copy of which was obtained by the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The Board of Directors of the IMF said the government’s reforms had to be well-communicated to also help restore macroeconomic stability, reduce poverty, and support social cohesion.

The Directors highlighted the importance of reforms to enhance the business environment, improve security, implement key governance measures, develop human capital, boost agricultural productivity, and build climate resilience.

“These reforms are crucial to boost investor confidence, unlock Nigeria’s growth potential and diversify the economy, and address food insecurity,…