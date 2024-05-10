FG set to launch world class fire academy as Tinubu clocks one year in office | The Guardian Nigeria News

Recaptures more fleeing inmates

Federal government has said that iit will soon launch a world class fire academy comparable to non in West Africa in commemoration of President Bola Tinubu”s one year in office, May 28th.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, states this while on an inspection tour of the National Fire Academy at Sheda, Federal Capital Territory,( FCT), yesterday.

He said federal government aims to expand the academy into a world class facility that would see it retain foreign exchange by way of cutting down on foreign training while also providing training to personnel of other countries.

“We want to create an academy where we won’t just be able to meet our local training demands but to also export trainings and make this a facility of pride to Nigeria as a country.

“What we are about to do here is arguably the best and most sophisticated fire academy in West Africa and by the grace of God on May…