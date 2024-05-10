Google, African Union partner to launch DiscoverMyAfrica to celebrate African creativity and innovation

The Office of the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy and Google has announced the launch of the #DiscoverMyAfrica shorts challenge, a month-long initiative to celebrate the rich diversity, heritage, and vibrant spirit of the African continent. Throughout May, YouTube creators across Africa are invited to share short videos capturing their unique perspectives, using the hashtag #DiscoverMyAfrica.

“#DiscoverMyAfrica empowers African youth to share their stories and rich cultural heritage globally,” said Chido Mpemba, African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy. “Partnering with Google fosters creative expression and dialogue on content responsibility, digital preservation, and…