Three killed as bus crashes into river in St Petersburg — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NOW
Three people were killed when a bus with an estimated 20 people on board crashed into a river in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg on Friday, officials said.
15 mins ago
A soldier, Lance Cpl. Mubarak Yakubu, has been arrested with 756 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and four 36 hand grenades, which he concealed in a small bag of rice in Maiduguri, Borno State. Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said that Yakubu was arrested during a routine search operation by…
1 hour ago
Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday insisted that its order made on April 17, for…
Source: Guardian Newspaper