Eniola Badmus bags appointment as SA to Reps Speaker, Abass

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been appointed as the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass, on Social Events and Public Hearings.

The news of her appointment went viral on Friday, May 10th, 2024.

Eniola Badmus is widely recognized for her staunch support of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite facing significant criticism for her allegiance.

However, the announcement of her appointment has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some congratulated her for her hard work and resilience, others criticized the new development.

An X user, @TaoFeek182 wrote, “A well-deserved appointment. Your…