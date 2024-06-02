24,535 to retake UTME as JAMB releases 3,921 additional results — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A total of 24,535 candidates will retake the 2024 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced.

The examination body revealed that the rescheduled exam will now be held on Saturday, 22nd June 2024.

This announcement comes as it released an additional 3,921 outstanding 2024 UTME results.

The spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, this latest development brings the total number of results released by the Board to 1,883,350.

The statement read: “A supplementary 2024 UTME has been scheduled for Saturday, 22nd June 2024, for the following candidates: CAILS-KWASU candidates referred to above; some (20,550) of the candidates whose results are still under investigation; 2,702 candidates whose fingerprints could not be verified, who are given the benefit of doubt to sit for the 2024…