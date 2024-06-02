Rainstorm kills four traders at North East trade fair in Bauchi





Four traders have lost their lives due to a severe rainstorm at the IBB Square in Bauchi State, the venue of the recently concluded North East Trade Fair.

The storm which began on Saturday night, June 1, 2024, caused significant damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions as well as business tents at the venue.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said two persons died at the scene. Two other victims, who sustained injuries, later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

“On the evening of June 1st, 2024, at about 0900pm Bauchi Metropolis experienced a severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds. The IBB Square, which hosts the just concluded North East Trade Fair, was significantly affected,” the statement read.

“The storm caused damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions and several business tents within the trade fair complex. Following the incident, emergency…