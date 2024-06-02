NAPTIP arraigns 83-year-old retired army officer for human trafficking — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has brought charges against an 83-year-old woman, Clara Chinwe Deborah Ogo, the founder of the Arrow of God Orphanage in Anambra State, for allegedly engaging in the buying and selling of human beings for various purposes.

NAPTIP’s Communication Officer, Adekoye Vincent, in a statement on Sunday, said Mrs. Ogo was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Awka Judicial Division, presided over by Justice Hauwa Yilwa.

The Guardian reports that Ogo, a retired Army Lt. Col, faces a one-count.

The charge read, “That you Ogo Chinwe Clara Deborah (F) 83 Years old, of 66 Awka Road, Onitsha, Anambra State and others (at large), on July 6th, 2023, at the above address within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did buy and sell a baby, female, 5(Five) months old, and thereby committed an offense punishable under Sections 21 of the Trafficking in Persons…