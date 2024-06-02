NAPTIP arraigns orphanage owner for human trafficking in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arraigned Clara Chinwe Deborah Ogo, an 83-year-old woman and founder of the renowned Arrow of God Orphanage in Anambra State.

The arraignment took place at the Federal High Court, Awka Judicial Division, presided over by Hon. Justice Hauwa Yilwa, for alleged buying and selling of human beings for any purpose.

Clara Ogo, a retired Nigerian Army Lt. Col and a nurse owns the orphanage located at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, with branches in Lagos State.

The Arrow of God Orphanage came under scrutiny in 2023 after an investigative journalist exposed alleged illicit activities…