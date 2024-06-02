Rangers in Sporting Lagos’ lens as Enyimba battle Rivers — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Enugu Rangers are in for a stern test of their ability to win the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) this season when they face Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, today.

This is a game of two teams with contrasting fortunes in the 34-week-old league with Rangers leading the log on 60 points, while Sporting Lagos is battling to avoid the drop on 14, just two points above the drop zone.

Enugu Rangers under Fidelis Ilechukwu this season have been marching steadily to their mission even against the toughest of oppositions, but against a Sporting Lagos clinging on any available straw for survival, they are in for a hard battle.

Looking forward to bouncing back with a win after their 4-1 bashing by Rivers United in week 33, Sporting Lagos’ Coach, Abdullahi Biffo, said he wants to show their fans that the Port Harcourt result did not portray his team’s real ability on the pitch.

“We are not happy with what…