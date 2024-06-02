How Ayra Starr ‘reconciled’ Wizkid, Don Jazzy

AFTER weeks of perceived animosity between music star Wizkid and music producer Don Jazzy, the rift appears to have ended following the efforts of fast-rising Mavin Records singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, who united her boss, Don Jazzy, and the award-winning singer.

Wizkid appeared to have dragged Don Jazzy into a media war some weeks back when he threw caution to the wind and called out top celebrities including Davido, Peruzzi, Ladipoe and Don Jazzy in a series of tweets.

Ladipoe had mocked Wizkid’s controversial statement that hip-hop is dead, prompting a fan to call Wizkid’s attention to the shade.

In response, Wizkid jabbed Don Jazzy, hinting that…