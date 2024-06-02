Nightlife Magnate, Ken-Calebs Olumese, Hits 80  – THISDAYLIVE

Ken-Calebs Olumese has become a man no one could ignore in the scheme of things. He is a rare icon, simply matchless in astuteness and humanity. Till today, most of those who matter in the larger society, especially in the showbiz world, can’t afford to ignore him. All treat him with awe and respect. The man, fondly called The Guv’nor, is deserving of the reverence. For almost 40 years, Olumese shaped and enriched the nightlife in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

When in 1988, Olumese established the Niteshift Club in a small flat on 21, Opebi Road, Lagos, he began a fresh chapter in the entertainment story of the city of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. As much as he wasn’t the pacesetter, Olumese brought something different to the nightlife ecosystem. He carved a niche and constantly reinvented it.

The gregarious gentleman from Ekpoma, Edo State, had been a prolific nightlife giant, even as a top corporate titan with a leading multinational…