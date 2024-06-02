World Environment Day: LASEPA, Dangote, NB hold essay competition for undergraduates | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the June 5 annual World Environment Day celebration draws nearer, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing sustainable environmental policies aimed at mitigating climate change effects, promoting a circular economy, and ensuring environmental protection against drought and desertification.

In achieving this, the agency, in a statement on Sunday, said it is scaling up its advocacy campaigns in schools and colleges to involve youths in the implementation of government reform policies geared towards combating climate change and the greenhouse effect for sustainable environmental growth.

As part of its school advocacy programs for the 2024 World Environment Day celebration, the agency stated that it is partnering with Dangote Industries and Nigerian Breweries to sponsor an essay competition among undergraduate students across all tertiary institutions in the state as a…