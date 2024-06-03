Forvis Mazars shakes up professional services industry with its new $5 billion global network

Largest new entrant in global rankings in decades Key leadership roles announced

Two leading professional services firms, Mazars, an international partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories, and FORVIS, a top-ranked firm in the United States, today, mark the official launch of their new global network, Forvis Mazars.

Forvis Mazars, a top 10 global network* is the largest new entrant into the global rankings in decades. As a two-firm network, Forvis Mazars is unique in the market and provides the agility, capacity and coverage to support clients wherever in the world they operate. This move brings increased choice in the market, serving the public interest.

Key leadership positions revealed

The network comprises two members: Forvis Mazars, LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. The network will be governed…