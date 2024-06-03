Chef vibes? Check out 7 smart cooking tips you should know

Cooking can be a fun and rewarding experience but can also be challenging if you don’t know some essential tips and tricks.

I’ve prepared some smart cooking tips to make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable and efficient.

1. Prep All Your Ingredients First

One of the best smart cooking tips is to prepare all your ingredients before cooking. This means chopping vegetables, measuring spices, and organizing everything.

It makes the cooking process smoother and ensures you won’t forget any crucial steps.

2. Keep Your Knives Sharp

A sharp knife is safer and more efficient than a dull one. Sharp knives require less force to cut through food, reducing the risk of slipping and…