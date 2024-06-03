Judiciary workers shut Lagos courts — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The major gates to the Ikeja High Court have been shut due to the nationwide industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gates were shut on Monday the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ikeja Branch.

NAN correspondents, who monitored the development in Lagos, observed that lawyers and litigants were turned back from entering the court premises.

The strike enforcers urged those who tried to gain entrance into the court premises to comply with the order.

The courts were shut in strict compliance with JUSUN’s order.

It would recalled that JUSUN on June 1 notified its members on mobilisation for the indefinite nationwide industrial action due to inconclusive decision on the new minimum wage.

The Acting General Secretary of JUSUN, Comrade M.J. Akwashiki, in a press statement said the strike action would start midnight on…