New national tax template excites private sector, unsettles states   | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Oyedele’s committee pushes for single national tax system, harmonisation

• Committee to reduce number of taxes to nine, remove non-state actors

• Committee seeks executive orders to push through reform proposals

• Fundamental changes need legislative amendment, says Yusuf

The push by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms for radical changes in the country’s tax administration system may stoke a political conflict between the federal and state governments in the coming months, The Guardian has learnt.

The committee, which was set up by President Bola Tinubu on assumption of office last year, is seeking a single-window national tax template that will collapse the number of collectible taxes to a single digit while streamlining the collection process, its working documents have suggested.

A single-digit tax will require state governments to collapse their number of taxes to at most nine just as…