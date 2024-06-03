Don’t be a lone ranger!

Moving alone is the greatest peril of the snake. If the cobra was in front, followed by the puff adder, girded by the rattlesnake and the python on either side, the lethal combination of venom from that company will put the fear of God in anyone who toys with the idea of killing a snake”

– a Yoruba proverb.

Collaboration is the backbone of development. Even nature teaches us that. Chlorine is poisonous. So is sodium. Nobody would dare pour any of these two elements by itself into his food. But when chlorine is combined with sodium, it produces sodium chloride also known as table salt, an indispensable enhancer of taste when applied to food. Nobody can quench his thirst with…