NLC alleges soldiers surround negotiation venue, Army denies claims — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday alleged that there was a military presence at the venue of its meeting with the Federal Government as both parties try to find an end to the impasse that has trailed attempts to reach an agreement on minimum wage for workers in the country.

However, the army denied the allegation, saying the presence of military personnel was due to the attendance of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who was accompanied by his statutorily approved military escorts.

The Guardian reports that the NLC, in a post on X, claimed that soldiers were surrounding the premises of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, where the discussions were taking place.

“Soldiers are presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF,” the NLC stated on its official X handle.

The umbrella body for workers in the…