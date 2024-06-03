Inter-parliamentary can sustain Africa amidst global economic challenges — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Monday affirmed that for Africa to overcome global economic challenges, the continent needs to reduce dependency on the global north, utilise foreign exchange judiciously, and implement robust industrial policies.

Hon. Kalu stated this in Abuja, while delivering a paper on Parliamentary Spotlight, at the 2024 Africa Economic Summit, themed: ‘Africa: Riding the crest of global economic and political volatility’.

To achieve this, he said that the continent should ride on the crest of the current global economic volatility to attain inherent economic sovereignty.

Represented by Chairman, House Committee on Media &…